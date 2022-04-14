Lady A Announces 2022 Request Line Tour With Dave Barnes

They "Need You Now" to pick the setlist for their upcoming nationwide tour.

Multi-platinum country trio Lady A is hitting the road on their Request Line Tour, and they are depending on fans to handpick their fun-filled setlist.

Early Thursday morning (April 14), Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood announced that they would be kicking off their 21-city trek with back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 13-14.

The award-winning band is set to make stops at iconic and intimate venues across the country. For instance – the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan, Chicago Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, and more.

“We’ve been touring for over fifteen years and have played some of the biggest venues in the world, but there’s something truly special about being close to your audience and having the flexibility to include the fans in how the show goes,” Haywood said in a recent statement. “During our Vegas residency, our favorite moments allowed the three of us to talk with the fans and play what they wanted to hear. So we’re taking that spirit and making it a regular part of our shows this year.”

After over a decade of touring, The “Like A Lady” singers are turning to their devoted fan base to shake up their journey and to make the Request Line Tour an unforgettable experience. Ticketholders in attendance will have the opportunity to call the 615-882-1975 hotline and request their favorite track – making no show the same.

To go along with their rich harmonies and dance-worthy anthems, the band called in good friend and country artist Dave Barnes for support. Lady A’s fan club presale starts Tuesday, April 19, and Friday, April 22 for the public. For more information and tour updates, music-goers can visit. https://www.ladyamusic.com/.

REQUEST LINE TOUR DATES:

8/13/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/14/22 Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

8/19/22 Atlanta, GA – The Fox Theatre

8/20/22 Memphis, TN

8/25/22 Charleston, SC – The Charleston Gaillard Center

8/26/22 Greensboro, NC – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

8/27/22 Greenville, SC – Peace Center Concert Hall

9/15/22 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

9/16/22 Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre

9/17/22 New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

9/22/22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/23/22 Buffalo, NY – Shea’s PAC

9/24/22 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem

9/30/22 Fargo, ND – Scheels Arena

10/5/22 Fort Myers, FL – Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

10/6/22 Fort Lauderdale, FL – Broward Center for the Performing Arts

10/19/22 Dallas, TX – Majestic Theatre

10/20/22 Tulsa, OK – Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort

10/27/22 Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

10/28/22 Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace Theater

10/29/22 Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre