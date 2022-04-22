Music

CMT Premiere: SACHA Reveals Vulnerable Video for “Pretty Please” That Makes Her Emotional

SACHA hopes the video helps viewers find confidence in themselves and their dreams.
by 8m ago

SACHA is breaking hearts, including her own, with her new video for “Pretty Please,” which debuted on CMT today.

“This would be the first time I had to fight back tears on a set,” SACHA said. “I couldn’t help but get choked up every time I saw the girl who epitomized the ’younger Sacha’ and how impacted I was by the choreography and narration of the song and its message through the art of dance.”

Written by Claire Douglas, Madison Kozak and Joseph Patton, “Pretty Please” features a classic turn of phrase while the singer gains self-confidence throughout the song.

