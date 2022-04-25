CMT Premiere: Miko Marks Takes a Walk Down Memory Lane in “Feels Like Going Home”

Miko Marks: “I hope it inspires people to prioritize their own well-being, and that it reminds them of the importance of staying connected to their true selves."

Miko Marks took a trip down memory lane in her new music video for “Feels Like Going Home.”

“The video shoot brought up a lot of great memories for me because we put together that box of vinyl and photos from my life, with a lot of pictures of my earlier days in music, performing at the Bill Pickett Rodeo and things like that,” Marks said. “It was nice to gather those for the video and be reminded of those times.”

Marks wrote “Feels Like Going Home” with Justin Phipps and Steve Wyreman, and she said the video “helps to illustrate the concept that home is any place where you feel centered, grounded, doing what you love and what makes you who you are.”

“The different scenes of me with my band, on stage, in the studio, are important to me because that’s where I feel so deeply connected to my calling and where I really feel at home,” she explained.



William Finau produced and directed the clip for Marks, part of the 2022 class of CMT's Next Women of Country. She hopes viewers will be energized and motivated to find their center and what grounds them. "I hope it inspires people to prioritize their own well-being and that it reminds them of the importance of staying connected to their true selves," Marks said. While she's not comfortable watching herself on video, the soulful singer loved the way the clip came together – particularly the photo of her mom. "I also loved seeing behind-the-scenes footage of the band last summer at our first gig together, debuting Our Country, which was my first album in 13 years," she said. "And I always enjoy footage from the studio with Steve and Justin. It just feels good and makes me happy."




