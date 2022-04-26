Music

Michael Ray Celebrates “Whiskey and Rain,” Calls It His “Rocky Moment”

Michael Ray: “My team knew from jump street that we had something special. They never wavered. Never once."
Michael Ray saw a statistic years ago that said it was easier to be a starting Major League Baseball pitcher than have a No. 1 song.

Ray just celebrated “Whiskey and Rain,” his fourth No. 1 hit, last week with a party in Nashville, and he said he feels the statement to his core.

“It really puts into perspective how blessed we are to do this,” Ray said. “It’s like catching lightning in a bottle to do it one time. For this to be our fourth, when I pulled in (to the party), it all kind of hit me.”

