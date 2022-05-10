Naomi Judd Planned Her Funeral in Advance, Appearances from Dolly Parton, Bono, Vince Gill and more

Friends and family gathered at CMA Theater in Nashville on Saturday for a private farewell to Naomi Judd. She unexpectedly died the week before, one day before her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
“We are family,” Parton said, according to Country Insider. “And when it’s family, you forgive them for they know not what they do. When it’s family, you accept them because you have no choice but to. When it’s family, they’re a mirror of the worst and best in you. You’re always trying to do your best, and they always put you to the test, and you pray for God to do the rest.”