Brian Kelley Implies This Summer Could Be Last Time to See Florida Georgia Line

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley says if fans want to see the duo play together, they should come to a show this summer – and there are only seven cities left in which to see them.
“We’ve got, I think at this point, 10 or 11 more shows this year,” Kelley told Florida radio station 99.5 QYK. “We’re taking a break after that, so if you want to see us, this is the year to do it.”
Kelley said he didn’t know what the fate of FGL was after this last run of shows was over. The duo is scheduled to wrap in Canada in August.
“I don’t know after that what the plan is,” he says. “It’s not clear to me. At the end of the day, we’re brothers, so we’ll always have each other‘s back and support, and that’s what it should be.”