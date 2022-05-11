Brian Kelley Implies This Summer Could Be Last Time to See Florida Georgia Line

Brian Kelley: “I don’t know after that what the plan is. It’s not clear to me."

Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley says if fans want to see the duo play together, they should come to a show this summer – and there are only seven cities left in which to see them.

“We’ve got, I think at this point, 10 or 11 more shows this year,” Kelley told Florida radio station 99.5 QYK. “We’re taking a break after that, so if you want to see us, this is the year to do it.”

Kelley said he didn’t know what the fate of FGL was after this last run of shows was over. The duo is scheduled to wrap in Canada in August.

“I don’t know after that what the plan is,” he says. “It’s not clear to me. At the end of the day, we’re brothers, so we’ll always have each other‘s back and support, and that’s what it should be.”



Last year, Kelley released his debut solo album “Sunshine State of Mind,” and duo partner Tyler Hubbard is currently working on a solo project with a different record label. But Kelley says they’ll always be friends. “Me and Tyler, individually, we appreciate all of the support,” he explains. “I think this is the next natural step. We didn’t expect this to happen. We’re excited. Tyler’s killing the writing game. I think he’s also working on an album. I don’t know when that’s coming out, but I can’t wait to hear that and see what it does. I think we’re both two unique individuals. I love what we both do separately. I love what we do together, and it’s cool to give our fans and all the fans something different. I think this is a version of that.” The men maintain there are no hard feelings between them, and this is the natural evolution of their artistry. “I think ‘taking a break’ is the proper term, as opposed to breaking up,” Hubbard told People. “We’re not going our separate ways,” adds Kelley. “We’re taking a break from recording our music. We’re being artists. We love creating. And so a couple of years back, we started writing without each other and trying different writers, and now we’re both doing that with our music.” Cindy Watts Embedded from www.youtube.com



