Miranda Lambert Shares How She Learned She Doesn’t Have to Be “Tortured” To Write Great Songs

At 38 years old and with the help of her husband Brendan McLoughlin and a long stretch of pandemic-forced time at home, Miranda Lambert has learned she doesn’t have to be miserable to write sad songs.
Lambert documented much of the couple’s at-home lockdown on social media. There was cooking and laundry and relaxing – and all of it was lighthearted and happy.
“It’s a very good place to get to,” Lambert told People. “It taught me that you don’t have to be tortured to write great songs or sad songs.”
She believes that’s a common misconception and an awful way to live.
“I think a lot of us, especially when we’re young, we live every sad thing we write, which is a terrible way to go,” she explained. “After a while, you go, ’I can still put myself in places and be characters without having to live it.”
Lambert said artists often live in darkness because they use it for art. But, she learned it doesn’t have to be that way.
“At some point, it’s like, ’I can actually be happy and be functioning and laughing and get in a writing room and go somewhere else in my mind or my heart, you know?” she said. “I think I’ve learned that finally over the last couple of years.”