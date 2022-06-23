Shania Twain Under “Strict” Doctor’s Orders To Rest Her Voice: “Feeling Unwell”

Shania Twain says she will do "everything" to continue her Las Vegas residency this upcoming weekend.

The show must go on, unless a doctor demands otherwise.

Country music sensation Shania Twain was strongly encouraged to cancel her Las Vegas residency show last night (June 22) at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater after falling ill. The “You’re Still The One” singer gave ticket-holders an update on social media ahead of the concert and apologized for the last-minute cancellation.

The 56-year-old hitmaker revealed that her doctor placed her on a “strict” vocal rest until further notice.

“I am sad to say that I woke up this morning feeling unwell and with no voice,” she explained on Twitter. “I am under strict doctors orders to rest and not sing.”

The top-selling female country artist told fans she’s hoping for a speedy recovery. Twain confirmed that she would do whatever it takes to perform live this upcoming Friday (June 24) and Saturday (June 25).

“Nothing makes me happier than being on stage and performing for you so I’m extremally disappointed to cancel tonight’s show,” Twain declared. “I’m going to do everything I can to get back on stage for this Friday and Saturday,” she added with confidence.

The icon continued to direct fans to take action and reach out to their ticket provider to learn more about their refund policy. Concert-goers who have purchased seats on Ticketmaster, will get their money back.

“Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster for tonight’s show will be automatically refunded, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for their refund policy,” she pointed out. “Thank you for your love and understanding,” she concluded.

Although a handful of country music enthusiasts in sin city were left saddened by the sudden news, they did not hesitate to send well wishes her way.

“Totally understandable, Shania! Health and safety are of the utmost importance! Get some rest & I wish you a full and speedy recovery!” said a devoted fan. “I hope you feel better soon. Know that music is your life, but sometimes you have to rest to come back stronger. You’ll be much better soon,” added another.

Twain has found herself in this type of predicament before, as she has a long history of health issues concerning her vocal cords. The GRAMMY Award-winner was previously diagnosed with dysphonia in 2014 and Lyme disease, which caused her to lose her voice. To resolve the problem, the songstress went through a string of surgeries.

“I had to have an operation that was very intense, and it’s an open-throat operation, very different from a vocal cord operation… and I had to have two of them, so that was really, really, really tough, and I survived that, meaning emotionally I survived, and am just ready to keep going,” she told Extra. “When you’re a singer, and it’s your voice, it is just a terrible, terrible feeling. It was a great, great loss. So, I had to come to terms with losing the voice that I had and rediscovering my new one. It’s been a long, a really rewarding journey.”

Twain told the outlet that she has permanent vocal damage and needs to move forward with her music career with extreme caution.

“What I’ve learned in the interim through therapy is how to manipulate my voice to get it to do what I want it to do or at least close enough that I… don’t want to give up. So, I’m willing, you know, you just gotta be willing and give in to change, and you have to accept that you don’t always have to be the same, and that’s what I have to do, and I’m embracing that,” she concluded.

The fearless female has bounced back stronger than ever and has dominated ever since her return to the industry with the single, “Life’s About To Get Good.” Twain’s must-see Vegas residency is set to run until early September. For upcoming appearances, visit shaniatwain.com.