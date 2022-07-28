Lainey Wilson Misses Shows, Asks for Prayers for “My Deddy”

Lainey Wilson revealed Wednesday that she couldn’t play her shows in Iowa this weekend due to a family emergency. Wilson didn’t say much at the time other than reassuring fans that she would never miss last minute if the situation wasn’t critical. She asked for prayers, and members of the country music community jumped in immediately with their well wishes.

Wilson’s duet partner Cole Swindell wrote: “🙏 We love you, Lainey 🙏”

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers offered three heart emojiis. RaeLynn wrote, “Praying praying praying!!” And Laci Kay Booth said, “Praying for you & your sweet family♥️”

Late that night, Wilson shared another update. This one was a picture of her and her dad backstage at the Grand Ole Opry. The caption read: “My deddy. My cowboy. Please keep lifting him up in prayer. Toughest man I know. ❤️”

Wilson has been on a career high as of late. She and Swindell just celebrated their chart-topping duet “Never Say Never,” her single “Heart Like a Truck” is charging up the airplay charts and she landed an acting role on “Yellowstone,” which is taping now. The show’s director Taylor Sheridan asked Wilson to join the cast of “Yellowstone” for Season 5, in which she will appear in the Western production as a musician named “Abby.”

While Wilson is filming her parts on “Yellowstone,” she’s attempting to propel “Heart Like a Truck” into the top spot at country radio, which would be her third No. 1 song.

Wilson wrote “Heart Like A Truck” with Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson and said they had to dig deep to make it the emotional, anthemic powerhouse that fans hear on country radio.

“We started writing, and we had this more dug-in groove; it was a little rocking,” Wilson said. “As we got about 30 minutes into the song, we all three were on the same page about knowing that wasn’t the right direction. If we were going to do this, we needed to really, really do it and be vulnerable, and talk about where I’ve been, but more importantly, about where I’m going.”

She says the single is about finding freedom and strength, which she’s particularly needs now as she tries to take care of her family.

The critically-acclaimed ensemble also includes Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Television’s No. 1 series “Yellowstone,” will make its triumphant return and premiere on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Network.