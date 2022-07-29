Jake Owen Shares Sobriety Journey Hoping to Encourage Others

Jake Owen is ready to make some changes – starting with him. Owen is father of two daughters, Pearl, 9, and Paris, 3, and is engaged to Paris’ mother Erica. Owen, who is known for hit songs including “Startin’ With Me,” “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and “Made For You,” revealed Friday that while he has headlined some of summer’s biggest festivals, fans have been the ones drinking.

“317 days ago I embarrassed myself after drinking too much alcohol one night,” Owen admitted. “It wasn’t the first time either. The next day I told myself, ‘never again.’ I am better than that, and the people I love the most deserve better. My family, my little girls, and my friends.”

The country singer said he wanted to share his story in case anyone else woke up this morning and wanted to make a change.

“None of us are perfect..” he added. “I’m just trying to be the best version of myself these days.”

Owen’s famous friends jumped in to offer their support.

Thomas Rhett wrote: “That’s amazing man!! Keep rocking🙌”

Morgan Evans added, “Congrats mate!!!”

And Shane McAnally said, “Congrats. This is amazing.”

On Thursday, Owen revealed he was feeling sentimental and emotional because his oldest daughter was headed home after having spent much of her summer with him. Owen wanted to use his social platform to remind people to be kind to others.

“What I’m trying to tell you guys this morning is that someone out there loves you, and I know you love someone, too,” he said. “Call someone today. Tell them you love them. Everyone deserves to hear from someone how much they’re loved and appreciated.”

Owen went on to tell his fans how much he loves them.

“I appreciate you guys and I love you, and I’m very grateful for this life I get to live thanks to all of you all,” Owen said. “Be kind to people. Tell them you love. It’s summertime baby. Get out in the sunshine.”

The sentiment is echoed in Owen’s new music video for “1:1,” a song about appreciating life’s little moments.

Lyrics include: Still hard to believe what you did to me| Now look what you’ve done| I’m picking you daisies| We’re namin’ them babies| And countin’ these blessings one by one

The song’s video, which came out earlier this month, was shot at a Nashville soundstage. Owen’s fiancée and daughters came with him to the shoot.

“The second I heard ’1×1’ it resonated with me, and I knew that I wanted to be a part of it,” Owen said in a statement. “Working with Spidey to make this song soar on screen was a great experience, and having my family there made it even more meaningful. It’s sentimental and fun and tells a story.”





