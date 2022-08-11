Maren Morris Could Be Headed to Broadway, Gets Callback for “Wicked”

Maren Morris: "I got a callback for Wicked. I am in tears. What the hell?"

Maren Morris is wicked happy. She could be headed to Broadway.

Morris, who recently said she dreamed of playing Elphaba in “Wicked,” Tweeted Thursday that she got a callback for the wildly popular musical.

“I got a callback for Wicked,” she wrote. “I am in tears. What the hell.”

Morris included a green heart and a crying emoji. Elphaba, the wicked witch of the west, is green.

The country singer already has support from “Wicked’s” biggest stars, and it brought her to tears all over again. Nashville regular Kristin Chenoweth popularized the character of Glinda and was effusive in her praise.

“You go baby!! Told ya you could do it!!! Xoxooxo,” Chenoweth wrote.

“Stop my heart is going to explode,” Morris added when she retweeted Chenoweth’s comment.

Morris used her Instagram stories to continue to share her feelings with fans.

Wearing dark glasses, Morris was emotional as she said – then contradicted herself that she was so happy right now that she didn’t care if her path to yellow brick road stopped here.

“Y’all, I literally don’t even care — yes I do! — if I go beyond this callback because this is 14-year-old Maren getting to achieve something that was never in reach,” she said. “It just never felt possible. So thank you for being on this journey with me. We’ll see where it goes. I’m just really happy. I love Wicked! I love Elphaba! I love Kristin Chenoweth — thank you Kristin, for inspiring me to buck up and just send a self-tape in. I don’t know what to say.”

Earlier this year, Morris shared her affinity for “Wicked” and said she planned to send in an audition tape.

Morris told Taste of Country in 2018 that appearing on Broadway had been her dream since she was a child.

“My dream has always been to play Elphaba in Wicked,” she said. “That would be so amazing. I’ve seen it so many times now.”