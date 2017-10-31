Today Show Goes Country for Halloween

Anchors Take the Prerogative to Have a Little Fun

If Kenny Rogers and the Today show’s Savannah Guthrie ever competed in a Kenny Rogers look-alike contest, our money is on Guthrie.

The hosts of the Today show went country for its Halloween 2017 episode. Matt Lauer dressed in drag as Dolly Parton, Al Roker donned braids as Willie Nelson, Hoda Kotb went as her favorite country star Blake Shelton, Kathie Lee Gifford went at Miley Cyrus, Megyn Kelly dressed as Shania Twain from the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” music video and Carson Daly wore a mullet wig as an ’90s era Billy Ray Cyrus.

Cyrus, Shelton and Twain appeared on the show’s Halloween special for the hosts’ big reveal. Shelton performed “I’ll Name the Dogs” from Texoma Shore, which arrives Friday (Nov. 3). Cyrus discussed his new album Set the Record Straight, which lands on Nov. 10. Dressed as a cheetah, Twain, discussed her new album Now on Kelly’s portion of the show.

