See Carrie Underwood’s CMT Music Awards Set Live and For Free

Want a front row seat to see Carrie Underwood perform live in Centennial Park during tonight’s (June 5) 2019 CMT Music Awards?

Get your priority audience wristbands at the Parthenon beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT. Look for the CMT wristband distribution desk on the West End Avenue facing-side of the Parthenon. First come, first serve.

Fans who are unable to secure wristbands are encouraged to return that night for general admission to the performance. The performance is free and open to the public.

Important Information:

— This is a one song performance that will air live as part of the CMT Music Awards.

— There will be large screen monitors that will allow you to watch the Awards show while waiting for Carrie to perform later that evening. You could be on TV!

— You do NOT need a wristband to see the performance in person; a wristband guarantees that you will be loaded into the audience prior to general audience load-in.

— You are encouraged to rideshare rather than park your vehicle at Centennial Park.

— This is an outdoor performance, standing room only. Please plan for weather accordingly.

The 2019 CMT Music Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. The video of the year finalists are Underwood, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini and Luke Combs. Voting to determine the video of the year winner continues through the show on Twitter.

Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she's not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.




