Let's Go Back to 1993, Via This 2007 Video

Next week, on Oct. 16, Reba McEntire will be honored at the CMT Artists of the Year event with the Artist of a Lifetime award.

But right now, we’re not over this “Does He Love You” duet from her 2007 CMT Crossroads with Kelly Clarkson.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro

The quintessential cheatin’ song was released in 1993, and McEntire originally sang the song with Linda Davis. It won the Grammy Award for country vocal collaboration in 1994. If you’ve never heard it, it is the way-too-common sad tale of two women in love with the same man. Think Carrie Underwood’s “ Two Black Cadillacs ” meets Sunny Sweeney’s “ Amy .”