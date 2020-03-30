Women’s History Month: New Stars Shine in the 2000s

It wasn’t a physical virus but the threat of a digital one that darkened the horizon as that first day of the 21st century approached. The term “Y2K” was as common then as “Covid-19” is now. And it, too, was a worldwide concern. What it referred to was the fear that computer programming software would fail when its internal clock had to roll over from 1999 to 2000. It never happened, of course, but millions of dollars and trillions of beads of sweat were spent in anticipation of it.

The calendar change was smoother for women artists keeping or seeking a place in country music. Several who had first entered the charts in the 1990s continued to have hits in 2000 and later, among them Dixie Chicks, Faith Hill, Jo Dee Messina and Lee Ann Womack. But new stars began twinkling in the first decade of the 2000s — performers who would prove that they the right stuff for the long run and who still shine brightly.

THE HEADLINERS

Miranda Lambert entered Music Row’s consciousness in 2003 after placing third on Nashville Star. The Texas native was soon signed to Epic Records. Although her first two singles were critically successful, she did not make the Top 20 until “Kerosene,” which incorporated a Steve Earle riff, went to No. 15 in 2007.

