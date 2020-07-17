Hailey Whitters Shows Life’s Sweet Moments in “Janice at the Hotel Bar”

Remember the days of going to a bar and chatting up whoever’s drinking beside you? If you listen closely enough, sometimes those conversations can lead to a life lesson. Hailey Whitters and her co-writer Lori McKenna capture one such experience, along with many other sweet moments, in Whitters’ newest video, “Janice at the Hotel Bar.”
An Iowa native who’s been earning her keep in Nashville as a talented songwriter and promising performer, Whitters is also one of CMT’s Next Women of Country. Take a look at “Janice at the Hotel Bar,” then read our interview below the player.