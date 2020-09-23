When Blanco Brown received the call on Wednesday (Sept. 23) that he’d been nominated for two CMT Music Awards, he was visibly moved. He was happy beyond belief. And, he was still in recovery.
“It’s deeper than just a song,” the singer-songwriter-producer said in the video of his call with his record label boss. “Now I gotta take a shot of water.”
“Woooooooow,” the artist behind “The Git Up” captioned the video. “I’m nominated for Video Of The Year & Breakthrough Video Of The Year! I’m sooo happy about this, thank you @jon_loba for sharing this great news, I needed it!!!! Love y’all #cmtawards.”
On Aug. 31, Brown was involved in car accident in Atlanta that left him in the intensive care unit. Two weeks after the accident, and after multiple trauma surgeries, Brown started easing into the early stages of recovery. He is expected to make a full recovery.