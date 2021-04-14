Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” Wins ACM Awards Video of the Year Honor

This marks the first time a Black solo artist has won the award

Leading up to Sunday’s (April 18) Academy of Country Music Awards, Kane Brown is already a winner. Brown’s video for “Worldwide Beautiful” has been named Video of the Year. This marks the first time in ACM history that a Black solo artist has won the honor.

The video was directed by Alex Alvga and produced by Christen Pinkston.

Brown was surprised with the news of his win during an interview on CBS This Morning on Wednesday (April 14).

Brown is also nominated for Album of the Year (for Mixtape Vol. 1). In the Video of the Year category, Brown’s fellow nominees included Carrie Underwood and John Legend (“Hallelujah”), Maren Morris (“Better Than We Found It”), Miranda Lambert (“Bluebird”) and Dierks Bentley (“Gone”).

Other early ACM winners include Jimmie Allen (New Male Artist of the Year) and Gabby Barrett (New Female Artist of the Year).

Brown also recently announced that he will embark on his Blessed & Free tour this summer, including stops at all 29 NBA arenas.