Music

Kelsea Ballerini Celebrates 7th No. 1 with “Half of My Hometown”: “All I want to do is make them proud”

Kelsea Ballerini said "sometimes leaving is the only way you understand the importance of where you’re from"
by 51m ago

Kelsea Ballerini says her Kenny Chesney duet “Half of My Hometown” is her whole heart. The song about loving where she’s from just became her seventh No. 1 song.

Ballerini co-wrote the CMA Award-winning duet with Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon, Shane McAnally, and Jimmy Robbins inspired by her youth spent in Knoxville, Tennessee, which is about 30 minutes from where Chesney grew up in Luttrell, Tennessee.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.