Pop-princess Gwen Stefani recently appeared (March 24) on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote her new makeup line GXVE, but most importantly to gush about Blake Shelton.
While the Grammy Award-winning artist spoke highly about her country star husband, Blake Shelton – Kimmel quickly pointed out that she was not wearing her wedding ring. Stefani quickly confirmed that she was still married and forgot to slip the eye-catching rock back on after she was done polishing it.
“I was like, ’Ok, I’m gonna put it in the jewelry cleaner, so Jimmy sees how sparkly, and amazing my ring is.’ And then boop! Hello, empty finger!” she displayed her hand. “I’m sorry, Blakey! I love my husband, and I love being married to him. It’s just the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” she added.
Since her intimate wedding in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, the “Hollaback Girl” singer has not been on Kimmel’s show. Therefore, the TV personality was hungry for exclusive details about the star-studded affair. Luckily the powerhouse vocalist did not hold back and was eager to share everything about the big day.