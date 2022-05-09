Walker Hayes And Co-Author Craig Cooper Talks New Book, Music Career, And Faith: “Nashville Beat Me Up”

</noscript> </div>

In 2017 Hayes released “Craig,” a soul-touching tribute track on his ten-song record, “Boom” and “Country Stuff The Album” featuring MercyMe. Throughout the melody, the artist describes their tight-knit bond and a particular act of kindness by Cooper that changed his life. The emotional-driven lyrics are centered around a minivan gifted by Cooper, when Hayes was struggling to make ends meet.

While Cooper has provided for Hayes and his family, he made it clear that their relationship is a two-way street.

“A lot of people have heard the song and can think of it as a one-sided thing. The truth is, Walker and Laney and their family have been with us in our hardest times, and they have lifted us up,” gushed the pastor. “It’s just been a friendship, I think that is from heaven.”

Cooper went on to explain his personal situation and how he saw something special within the chart-topping artist.

“When I first went into ministry, I kind of packed the schedule out, hit everything really hard, and I got to the point where I was completely burned out. To the point where I actually got released from that ministry role,” he explained. “Five years later – they hired me back, which is amazing. Then, we came and helped plant Redeeming Grace Church. But, I know what it is like to feel broken. I know what it’s like to feel just broken heartened and, you know, struggling. I found a friend in Walker.”

Hayes mentioned that Cooper’s guidance had transformed the way he tackles songwriting and has changed his outlook on life.

“It’s all about Jesus, honestly now. Which it wasn’t at all,” he said. “When I wrote this song for Craig, I was very intentional about not saying Jesus’ name. I didn’t want to say his name. I didn’t believe in him. But I said, ’man, this dude might actually know him.’ That’s what the song says, and that was kind of my rebuttal to their unconditional love.”

Y’all “Glad You’re Here” is finally out I pray the Lord uses these words to draw the world nearer to HIM! https://t.co/7ZTT10dD3n #GladYoureHere pic.twitter.com/5xBhk95OdF — Walker Hayes (@walkerhayes) May 4, 2022

The friends began writing the book two years ago, before Hayes catapulted to stardom with his viral hit “Fancy Like.” While he is blessed to have sudden fame and fortune, he stressed that his large platform is what he values the most.

“I truly feel like I’ve been given this platform, this stage to share this message,” he pointed out. “The timing of it has been all Lord-orchestrated. We just have a great platform to share this message of vulnerability, friendship, and just strangers becoming neighbors,” he concluded.

The book is available for purchase everywhere.