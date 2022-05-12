Dierks Bentley Calls Writing “Beers On Me” “Songwriter Artist Fantasy Camp”

Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, HARDY, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley and Luke Dick celebrated their recent No. 1 hit on Wednesday, “Beers On Me.”
The six men co-wrote the song together, and it is Bentley’s 21st No. 1 song. HARDY and BRELAND perform on it with him.
There was nothing but love as the men talked about creating and performing the song together.
“This is such an eclectic group that everyone brings some crazy energy to the room,” Bentley says. “I’m good at balancing a lot of stuff. My game is more like once the song is finished and the horse is going to do what it takes you to get out there and get across the line. It’s fun collaborating with these guys because everyone brings something so special to the table. And everyone in here is an artist.”