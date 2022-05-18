Darius Rucker Hammers Into New Home Renovation Series

“Rucker’s Reno” is available early to viewers now on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free video streaming platform and will debut on other services 8/7 p.m. CT on May 30.

We knew that Darius Rucker knows his way around a microphone, but he’s apparently also pretty handy with a hammer.

The Design Network announced Rucker would star in its new show “Rucker’s Reno,” which follows the “Beer and Sunshine” singer as he restores a historic mansion and vacant city landmark into his family home in his cherished Charleston, S.C.

Rucker and his team approach the renovation one room at a time while showing off some of Charleston’s most beloved destinations and vibrant culture.



South Carolina Tourism sponsors the show, so Rucker gives special attention to introducing local chefs, entrepreneurs, fishermen, and friends as he highlights some of the top attractions in the area. "We are thrilled to have been entrusted to tell this story and work with Darius and his amazing design team," said Jason Harris, founder and CEO of The Design Network, in a statement. "It's a big moment for our burgeoning network. It's the perfect project, with the perfect person at the perfect time." Rucker is equally excited. "It's always an honor when I get to showcase my hometown of Charleston to the world, and I'm thankful to The Design Network for such a great platform to do just that," Rucker said in a statement. "The team on this project was so talented and made it such a fun, creative process from start to finish. I can't wait for everyone to see the transformation!" The six-part series from The Design Network is available early to viewers now on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung's free video streaming platform and will debut on other services 8/7 p.m. CT on May 30.




