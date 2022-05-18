Darius Rucker Hammers Into New Home Renovation Series

We knew that Darius Rucker knows his way around a microphone, but he’s apparently also pretty handy with a hammer.
The Design Network announced Rucker would star in its new show “Rucker’s Reno,” which follows the “Beer and Sunshine” singer as he restores a historic mansion and vacant city landmark into his family home in his cherished Charleston, S.C.
Rucker and his team approach the renovation one room at a time while showing off some of Charleston’s most beloved destinations and vibrant culture.