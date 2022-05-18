Music

Darius Rucker Hammers Into New Home Renovation Series

“Rucker’s Reno” is available early to viewers now on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free video streaming platform and will debut on other services 8/7 p.m. CT on May 30.
We knew that Darius Rucker knows his way around a microphone, but he’s apparently also pretty handy with a hammer.

The Design Network announced Rucker would star in its new show “Rucker’s Reno,” which follows the “Beer and Sunshine” singer as he restores a historic mansion and vacant city landmark into his family home in his cherished Charleston, S.C.

Rucker and his team approach the renovation one room at a time while showing off some of Charleston’s most beloved destinations and vibrant culture.

