Darius Rucker Announces 2022 Summertime Tour With Star-Studded Lineup

Ryan Hurd, Tenille Townes, Elvie Shane, Jameson Rodgers, and more will be joining Darius Rucker on the road this summer as support.

Multi-platinum artist Darius Rucker will enjoy “Beers and Sunshine” with fans this summer, as he is set to hit the road again. Early Monday morning (April 18), Rucker announced that he would be embarking on a 14-date tour come June with several Nashville newcomers.

The hitmaker called in rising stars – Tyler Booth, Larry Fleet, Caylee Hammack, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rodgers, Elvie Shane, Tenille Townes, and Daves Highway to hit cities across the United States and Canada. The dates are officially divided among the opening acts, making each show unique and different.

The Hootie & the Blowfish frontman will kick-start his headlining tour on June 23 in Cleveland, Ohio, and will wrap on September 10 in Camdenton, Mo, with Tyler Booth. To go along with his must-see show, Rucker will also be making appearances at several fan-favorite festivals, fairs, and special events.

On Monday, June 6, the three-time GRAMMY Award winner will host his 13th annual “Darius and Friends” benefit concert at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. The affair has raised over $2.5 million to date for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“I can’t wait to be back at the Ryman with all of our friends from St. Jude,” Rucker previously mentioned in a statement. “This show is always a highlight of the year for me because it not only raises funds for a very important cause, but it also allows me to bring together some of my best friends in Nashville for a fun night of incredible music.”

The upcoming show will serve as the unofficial beginning of CMA Fest week in music city. Rucker will be joining the CMA Fest party, as he is one of many A-listers taking the Nissan Stadium stage on June 9.

Before he jet-sets to the Midwest to headline, the singer-songwriter will perform on the Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022 at Bridgestone Arena in the honky tonk town.

Tickets to several dates are on sale now, with tickets to most newly announced dates on sale to the general public beginning this Friday, April 22, at 10 a.m. local time via DariusRucker.com.

Upcoming Darius Rucker Tour Dates

* denotes newly announced dates on sale April 22

^ denotes newly announced dates on sale May 6

# denotes newly announced date with on sale information TBA

June 6 Nashville, Tenn. | Ryman Auditorium (Darius and Friends)

June 9 Nashville, Tenn. | Nissan Stadium (CMA Fest)

June 18 Nashville, Tenn. | Bridgestone Arena (Brooks & Dunn Reboot Tour 2022)

June 23* Cleveland, Ohio | Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica (with Tyler Booth)

June 24* Huber Heights, Ohio | Rose Music Center at The Heights (with Tyler Booth)

June 25 Interlochen, Mich. | Interlochen Center for the Arts (with Tyler Booth)

June 29 Anchorage, Alaska | Backyard Country BBQ

July 8 Cavendish, P.E.I. | Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 15# Memphis, Tenn. | venue TBA

July 16* Rogers, Ark. | Walmart AMP (with Ryan Hurd & Elvie Shane)

July 21 Paso Robles, Calif. | California Mid-State Fair (with Lindsay Ell)

July 22* Phoenix, Ariz. | Arizona Federal Theatre (with Caylee Hammack)

July 28* Bend, Ore. | Hayden Homes Amphitheater (with Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

July 30 Cowichan, B.C. | Sunset Music Festival

July 31 Merritt, B.C. | Rockin’ River Music Festival

August 25 Tryon, N.C. | Night in the Country Carolinas

August 26* Wilmington, N.C. | Live Oak Bank Pavilion (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

August 27* Doswell, Va. | Meadow Event Park (with Larry Fleet & Tyler Booth)

September 2* Bridgeport, Conn. | Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 3* Bethel, N.Y. | Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 4* Gilford, N.H. | Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Jameson Rodgers & Elvie Shane)

September 9^ Tulsa, Okla. | Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort (with Tyler Booth)

September 10^ Camdenton, Mo.| Lake Ozarks Amphitheater (with Tyler Booth)