Walker Hayes Gives Thomas Rhett Advice About Bringing His Kids On Tour

Country music star Thomas Rhett is just days away from kicking off his Bring The Bar To You Tour with back-to-back nights in Gilford, NH. Before jumping on the road, the father of four told (June 12) Big Machine Label Group that he was torn on whether or not to bring his young daughters along for the ride. Therefore, he turned to hitmaker Walker Hayes to help make the difficult decision.

The “Slow Down Summer” singer shares Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4), Lennon Love (2), and Lillie Carolina (7 months) with his wife, Lauren Akins. Before the release of his sixth studio album “Where We Started,” the country crooner told People that he plans on bringing his two oldest girls out for select dates.

“The older two, I think, are going to come with me quite a bit this year, Ada James and Willa Gray, especially in the summer,” he explained to the publication. “You know, they’re old enough that they’ll do me the justice of sleeping until 9:00 in the morning and stay up with me at night and go watch the show.”

With family-friendly festivities set in stone, he is now pondering ways he can incorporate his two-year-old and infant Lillie Carolina. During the heart-to-heart conversation with Hayes, Rhett mentioned that he received straightforward advice.

“I actually talked to Walker about that the other day. I said, ‘How can I do this?’ He said, ‘You can’t,’ And I think it’s strictly cause of the age group. Walker‘s kids are older,” Rhett shared with BMLG.

The social media sensation turned country music phenomenon is a family man at heart with six children. In February, the multi-platinum artist managed to bring his kids and two dogs on his nationwide headlining trek.

Each member of his gang played a vital role on tour, as his son Baylor (12) casually gravitated towards helping with the merchandise table and Lela (16) choreographed the viral TikTok dances. While his two youngest girls Everly (6) and Loxley (8) scoped out each venue for the family, Beckett (10) and Chapel (14) occasionally stepped under the spotlight to bust a move to “Fancy Like” or “U Gurl.”

Rhett confessed that he was not surprised by Hayes’ honest answer, as age matters when there are several moving parts to putting on a massive production.

“They can eat by themselves, they can use the bathroom by themselves, they can put themselves to bed,” Rhett pointed out. “Mine, on the other hand, are kinda all over the place age-wise.”

Although his wife Lauren will be hanging back with the little ones, Rhett still has high hopes for this summer and looks forward to being the ultimate girl dad.

“I am excited about this year cause I do think that Willa Gray and Ada James are old enough now to travel with me, and to actually let dad sleep until like nine,” said Rhett. “If the other two came out there, we’d be up at five. And we’ve done it before, and my voice struggles so bad when we’ve gotta get up super early on the road,” he declared.

While he is excited to maintain his health and protect his precious vocal cords, Rhett is willing to have one early morning in Colorado. The chart-topping artist shared that his entire family will venture out to see him perform at the legendary Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre in late August.

“My whole family will come to like Red Rocks and do some really cool bucket list moment type shows,” he shared full of excitement. “But for the most part, we’ll be out there writin’ songs, and when the kids do decide to come out, we’ll take melatonin,” he added with a slight laugh.

Breakout stars Parker McCollum, and Conner Smith will be joining Rhett on the highly anticipated run. The must-see show is slated to hit iconic venues across the United States and will wrap in Dayton, OH on October 15. Tickets are available for purchase, here.

BRING THE BAR TO YOU TOUR DATES:

6/17/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/18/2022 – Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion

6/23/2022 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

6/24/2022 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

6/25/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/14/2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

7/15/2022 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

7/16/2022 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2022 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

7/22/2022 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/23/2022 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

8/11/2022 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

8/12/2022 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/13/2022 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/18/2022 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/19/2022 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/25/2022 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/26/2022 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/22/2022 – Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena

9/23/2022 – Springfield, MO – JQH Arena

9/24/2022 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

9/29/2022 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

9/30/2022 – Bismarck, ND – Bismarck Event Center

10/1/2022 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/6/2022 – Boise, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

10/7/2022 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

10/8/2022 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center

10/13/2022 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer Center

10/14/2022 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

10/15/2022 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center