Kelsea Ballerini Drops Several Easter Eggs About Upcoming Album: “More Soon”

Country music fans may receive a new single from Kelsea Ballerini in the next few days.

Kelsea Ballerini has pulled a Taylor Swift move, as she’s dropping easter eggs about several projects in the pipeline.

The platinum-selling artist recently (July 10) held an impromptu Q&A session on TikTok, answering questions about her fourth studio album. Ballerini fans have been itching for new music, since she released the single “HEARTFIRST.” The breezy bop penned by Little Big Town’s by Karen Fairchild and Alysa Vanderheym served as the first look into her highly anticipated collection.

Curious social media users did not hold back and asked hard-hitting questions. Although Ballerini left several cliffhangers and replied in a sly way, she left fans with valuable information and a lot to look forward to.

Ballerini first confirmed that the collection is ready for release.

“Any new albums coming up?” a follower asked. “I have been super hesitant to share anything before it’s super ready, because things have been so subject to change in the last few years. But, it’s ready. So, more soon!” she declared with a beaming smile ear to ear.

The chart-topping artist did not reveal the exact date or month, but gave a mysterious hint.

“It’s hard to say, but if had to pick a month…um…yeah,” Ballerini said while zooming in on her gold Virgo horoscope necklace.

Ballerini identifies as a Virgo, as her birthday is on September 12. The zodiac sign signifies the time between August 23 – September 22. Therefore, country music fans assume the collection will arrive in late August or September – just in time to cure the summertime blues.

One fan questioned whether or not the project would lean more traditional country or display her signature country-pop sound. The vocalist has previously mentioned that she channeled her favorite ’90s influences to cultivate the track.

“I will say the sound of this hypothetical record, is definitely um different than anything I have ever done. It is heavily influenced by – I would say ’90s music in general, but definitely ’90s female country,” she explained.

The hitmaker continued to point out what it is like to be a genre-bending artist and the importance of staying true to oneself during the creative process.

“It’s interesting, I really enjoyed walking that line and that balance beam of pop and country. I will certainly never apologize for that because I feel like it’s what is true to me and what I listen to and what I am inspired by,” she voiced. ” I know some people get their panties in a wad about it, and that’s okay. But, I feel like you just have to be true to your heart and your art. That is always what I have done. This time around, it really leads me back to country country,” she added while admitting that there will still be some “pop flavor.”

After walking her TikTok followers through the vision and exotic imagery of the recently released “HEARTFIRST” music video, she confessed that a single may be coming sooner than later.

“Can we expect a new single soon?” a listener inquired. “Not no. Not yes, but not no. And not after this time next week,” she fired back.

Although Ballerini did not give a direct answer, country music fans could expect new music in the next few months or even days.