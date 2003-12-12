CMT Crossroads

Pat Benatar & Martina McBride

Season 1 E 3 • 12/12/2003

Rocker Pat Benatar and country singer Martina McBride discuss their storied music careers and perform each other's hit songs, including "Heartbreaker," "Independence Day" and "We Belong."

CMT Crossroads
S1 • E2
Kelly Clarkson & Reba

Kelly Clarkson and Reba McEntire chat about their Southern roots and influences in between performances of their songs "Since U Been Gone," "Does He Love You," "Fancy" and more.
06/24/2007
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E1
Jimmy Buffett & Zac Brown Band

Jimmy Buffett and Zac Brown Band's frontman chat about small-town childhoods and their shared commitment to authenticity as they perform "Chicken Fried," "Margaritaville" and other hits.
03/19/2010
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E50
Katy Perry & Kacey Musgraves

Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves reflect on their music and team up for unique renditions of their hit songs, including "Teenage Dream," "Merry Go 'Round," "Firework" and "Follow Your Arrow."
06/13/2014
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E56
Jason Derulo & Luke Bryan

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan set the Nashville stage on fire, rocking out to electrifying duets of their biggest hits, including "Trumpets" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)."
05/21/2016
CMT Crossroads
S18 • E71
Brooks & Dunn and Friends

Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Brandon Lancaster join the legendary Brooks & Dunn for a memorable concert event in downtown Nashville, TN.
06/28/2019
CMT Crossroads
S18 • E72
Sheryl Crow & Friends

Performing songs off her album "Threads," Sheryl Crow duets with an unbelievable lineup, including Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and more.
09/27/2019
CMT Crossroads
S18 • E74
Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young

Pop star Gavin DeGraw and country singer Chris Young share their personal stories and perform each other's hits live together, including "Not Over You" and "I'm Comin' Over."
12/13/2019
CMT Crossroads
E73
Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini

Pop star Halsey and country singer Kelsea Ballerini share their personal stories and perform each other's hit songs onstage, including "homecoming queen?" and "Graveyard."
03/25/2020
CMT Crossroads
S20 • E1
Nathaniel Rateliff & Margo Price

Acclaimed musician Nathaniel Rateliff and Grammy-nominated country singer Margo Price share personal stories and perform each other's hits, including "Twinkle Twinkle" and "Hey Mama."
03/26/2021
CMT Crossroads
S20 • E2
Nelly & Friends

Hip-hop star Nelly shares stories from his career and collaborates with Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on hit songs like "Hot in Herre" and "Country Grammar."
09/01/2021