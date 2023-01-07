CMT Hot 20 Presents: Let Freedom Sing!

E 1 • 07/04/2023

Hosted by Cody Alan, Brad Paisley headlines a patriotic concert event in downtown Nashville, with a fireworks spectacular featuring musical accompaniment from the Nashville Symphony.

