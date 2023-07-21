CMT Smashing Glass 2023

E 1 • 11/15/2023

CMT brings artists together to pay tribute to legends past and present, including honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker, plus Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner and Sinéad O'Connor.

More

You may also like2 Videos
Trailer
01:44

These Lionesses Are on the Hunt

A tough Marine with nothing to lose takes on a dangerous undercover mission for the CIA on Special Ops: Lioness, starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, now streaming on Paramount+.
07/21/2023
Trailer
01:00

Fires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack

A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022