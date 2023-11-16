CMT Smashing Glass 2023 Photo Gallery

See photos of all the stars, including honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker, at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Sheryl Crow with Honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker | 1920x1080

1 / 22

Sheryl Crow with Honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker

Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Group Talent Photo 2 | 1920x1080

3 / 22

Chauntee and Monique Ross, Performer Ledisi, Presenter Fancy Hagood, Performer The War and Treaty, Presenter Billie Jean King, Performers Mickey Guyton, Lucie Silvas and Amber Riley, and Honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker

Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Margaret Comeaux, Honoree Patti LaBelle, Sheryl Crow, Honoree Tanya Tucker and Leslie Fram | 1920x1080

4 / 22

Margaret Comeaux, Honoree Patti LaBelle, Sheryl Crow, Honoree Tanya Tucker and Leslie Fram

Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Presenter Fancy Hagood, Performer Ledisi, Honoree Patti LaBelle, and Performer The War and Treaty | 1080x1080

5 / 22

Presenter Fancy Hagood, Performer Ledisi, Honoree Patti LaBelle, and Performer The War and Treaty

Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Kelly Lynn, Honoree Tanya Tucker and Performer Chris Janson | 1080x1080

6 / 22

Kelly Lynn, Honoree Tanya Tucker and Performer Chris Janson

Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart, Performer Mickey Guyton and Leah Turner | 1920x1080

7 / 22

Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart, Performer Mickey Guyton and Leah Turner

Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Presenter Billie Jean King with Honorees Tanya Tucker and Patti LaBelle | 1080x1080

8 / 22

Presenter Billie Jean King with Honorees Tanya Tucker and Patti LaBelle

Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer Ledisi | 1080x1080

9 / 22

Performer Ledisi

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer Lucie Silvas | 1080x1080

10 / 22

Performer Lucie Silvas

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer Mickey Guyton | 1080x1080

11 / 22

Performer Mickey Guyton

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Leslie Fram | 1080x1080

12 / 22

Leslie Fram

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer The War and Treaty | 1920x1080

13 / 22

Performer The War and Treaty

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Presenter Fancy Hagood | 1080x1080

14 / 22

Presenter Fancy Hagood

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Presenter Billie Jean King with Honorees Tanya Tucker and Patti LaBelle | 1920x1080

15 / 22

Presenter Billie Jean King with Honorees Tanya Tucker and Patti LaBelle

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer The War and Treaty | 1920x1080

16 / 22

Performer The War and Treaty

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer Amber Riley | 1080x1080

17 / 22

Performer Amber Riley

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Honoree Patti LaBelle 1080x1080

18 / 22

Honoree Patti LaBelle

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Honoree Tanya Tucker | 1080x1080

19 / 22

Honoree Tanya Tucker

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Presenter Billie Jean King | 1080x1080

20 / 22

Presenter Billie Jean King

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer Clint Black | 1080x1080

21 / 22

Performer Clint Black

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

CMT Smashing Glass 2023 | Performer Chris Janson | 1920x1080

22 / 22

Performer Chris Janson

Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT