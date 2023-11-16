CMT Smashing Glass 2023 Photo Gallery
See photos of all the stars, including honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker, at CMT Smashing Glass 2023.
1 / 22
Sheryl Crow with Honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker
Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT
2 / 22
3 / 22
Chauntee and Monique Ross, Performer Ledisi, Presenter Fancy Hagood, Performer The War and Treaty, Presenter Billie Jean King, Performers Mickey Guyton, Lucie Silvas and Amber Riley, and Honorees Patti LaBelle and Tanya Tucker
Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT
4 / 22
Margaret Comeaux, Honoree Patti LaBelle, Sheryl Crow, Honoree Tanya Tucker and Leslie Fram
Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT
5 / 22
Presenter Fancy Hagood, Performer Ledisi, Honoree Patti LaBelle, and Performer The War and Treaty
Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT
6 / 22
Kelly Lynn, Honoree Tanya Tucker and Performer Chris Janson
Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT
7 / 22
Trea Swindle, Chapel Hart, Performer Mickey Guyton and Leah Turner
Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT
8 / 22
Presenter Billie Jean King with Honorees Tanya Tucker and Patti LaBelle
Photo By Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for CMT
9 / 22
Performer Ledisi
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
10 / 22
Performer Lucie Silvas
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
11 / 22
Performer Mickey Guyton
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
12 / 22
Leslie Fram
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
13 / 22
Performer The War and Treaty
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
14 / 22
Presenter Fancy Hagood
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
15 / 22
16 / 22
Performer The War and Treaty
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
17 / 22
Performer Amber Riley
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
18 / 22
Honoree Patti LaBelle
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
19 / 22
Honoree Tanya Tucker
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
20 / 22
Presenter Billie Jean King
Photo By Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT
