YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
GET PARAMOUNT+
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
The Last Cowboy
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
CMT Defining
Women country artists walk filmmakers through their illustrious careers, including the stories of their musical ambitions and how they made their marks on the genre.
Watch Latest Episode
Latest Episode
39:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E1
CMT Defining: Carly Pearce
Carly Pearce opens up about her early struggles trying to make it in Nashville, shares how divorce and death shaped her late 20s, discusses her musical influences and performs her hits.
03/30/2023
About CMT Defining
Follow