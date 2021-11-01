Kenny Chesney Reveals Stadium Tour Plans for 2021

Christmas came in November for Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Nation on Monday when the country icon revealed his stadium tour plans for 2022.

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” Chesney said in a statement. “My favorite place in the world is anywhere we all come together. They come strong. They get loud. They love the music. But most importantly, they live life – every second – for all its worth! They inspire me, and I want to get out there and get going, creating the greatest night of the summer every time we hit the stage.”

Chesney, an eight-time entertainer of the year, will launch his Here And Now 2022 stadium tour presented by Blue Chair Bay Rum and fueled by MARATHON, April 23 at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, and Carly Pearce will join Chesney on tour.

“Putting this line-up together has been awesome,” Chesney said. “We’ve got Dan + Shay, who continue to set records with their music and have been burning it up on their own headlining tour this year. We have an old favorite, who just keep getting better, Old Dominion – it’s almost like it wouldn’t be a stadium show without them! And, one of my newest friends in Carly Pearce, whose songwriting is so personal to her own life, yet so many people find themselves in her songs.”

Chesney and company will play 21 stadium concerts and finish the Here And Now 2022 with two nights at New England’s Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 26 and 27. All current ticket holders remain in their original seats at each stadium.

“Five Day Party Pricing” is also available for the tour to honor fans who typically attend multiple shows. Limited discounted tickets at various price points will be available. Just look for the price that fits your party now through Nov. 5.

In addition to the previously announced stadium shows, Chesney added dates at Charlotte, N.C.’s Bank of America Stadium, and Columbus, Ohio’s Historic Crew Stadium. Tickets for the Charlotte show will go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12. Ticket information for the Columbus show will be revealed in the coming weeks.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, visit www.KennyChesney.com.