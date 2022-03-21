Dierks Bentley Reveals Summer Beers On Me Tour Following Surprise Appearance at Ryman Auditorium

After spending much of the last two years with his family in Colorado, Bentley is now popping up all over the place. The singer made a surprise appearance with Randy Houser Sunday night at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and today Bentley announced the summer leg of his BEERS ON ME TOUR.
“A bunch of friends, ice cold beer and good Country music is just about all you need for a perfect summer,” Bentley said in a statement. “Every year when we plan a tour, I think this summer is going to the best yet…and this year is no different! I’m excited to have Ashley and Travis jump on this leg of the Beers On Me Tour…now just counting the days ’til June!”
Bentley will visit more than 31 cities on the four-month trek that carries him from North Carolina to California, Montana to Pennsylvania and back to Nashville for an Aug. 26 headlining concert at Bridgestone Arena.
“I can finally share with y’all that the #BeersOnMe Tour is going to keep going..!” Bentley said on Instagram. “This summer I’m going on the road with @ashleymcbryde and @travisrdenning. Fans get first dips on tickets starting tomorrow morning at 10am, join here to get in on the presale: dierks.com”
Tickets go on sale to the general public 10 a.m. (local time) Friday at www.dierks.com.