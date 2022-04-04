Dan + Shay Brings Fans Behind The Scenes Of Their “Steal My Love” Music Video.

Country-pop duo Dan + Shay could add skilled dancer to their resumé.
Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney recently brought fans behind the scenes of their high-quality music video for “Steal My Love.” The music video that initially dropped in early August of 2021, captures the Grammy Award-winning duo dancing and singing as – robbers.
Within the music video, Dan + Shy effortlessly execute a well-thought-out heist. While sporting bright red jumpsuits, the disguised vocalists manage to steal a magical briefcase from a locked and sealed vault. Just when the two thought they were in the clear, they found themselves in a high-profile car chase with a gang of masked hooligans.
Before the bad guys could snag the treasured suitcase from their hands, Dan + Shay dance their way out of the sticky situation.