Dan + Shay Brings Fans Behind The Scenes Of Their “Steal My Love” Music Video.

To break down the impressive stunts, the chart-topping singers documented each long day on the set of the movie-like music video in Springfield, Tennessee.

“We’re here on set at the “Steal My Love” music video,” shared Mooney. “We got our jumpsuits. It feels right. It feels pretty cool. I feel like a bank robber right now. It’s pretty awesome,” he added while standing in the street of the quaint town.

The behind the scenes video displays the magic of production, as they demonstrate how their dream team tackled every complex shot and angle. Within the first few seconds of the captivating clip, fans will learn how Smyers accomplished his hire-wire mission and discover how he pulled off a perfect banana peel slip.

“We had a lot of fun, a lot of talented people. We had a lot of dancers – fantastic choreography. TBD… if we look fantastic, we’re going to do our best,” Mooney added with confidence.

Smyers continued to reveal that the difficult choreography forced them to step outside their comfort zone.

“We have the most incredible, talented squad on this. My mind is just blown watching them dance. We’re not good dancers.” The hitmaker revealed. “Apologize for everyone out there for our efforts. We’re trying our best. We’re having fun…these guys are just amazing,” he added while pointing to the dedicated crew.

Hi! So stoked that Steal My Love is nominated for Group/Duo Video of the Year at the @CMT Awards. We wanted to give you a behind the scenes look at how we created it. It would mean a lot if y’all would hit the link in our bio to vote for us! Votes between 12-1 CT count as double! pic.twitter.com/i00RiSa4Jy — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 31, 2022

The short video serves as Dan + Shay’s return to social media after taking a two-month hiatus.

Smyers and Mooney confirmed that they are “rested, refreshed, and more excited about music than ever before.” They both warned fans to keep their eyes and ears glued to social media, because more music news will be “coming soon.”

Voting is now available for country music fans at CMT.com. The star-studded affair will air live on Monday, April 11 at 8 pm ET/ delayed PT on CBS and Paramount +. Following the must-watch affair, Dan + Shay will join Kenny Chesney on his stadium trek with Carly Pearce and Old Dominion.