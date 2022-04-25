Maddie & Tae Reveal Rescheduled CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour

Maddie & Tae are going back on the road.

After being forced to reschedule their tour dates when Taylor Kerr faced pregnancy complications, the best friends are ready to resume the “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour.” And now they have so much more to celebrate.

Kerr’s baby girl was born early but is now home and healthy, and the women just won the 2022 CMT MUSIC AWARDS for Group/Duo Video Of The Year.

“Based on the numbers, we should not have won this,” Maddie Font said in her acceptance speech. Keer appeared via satellite. “I researched it. But it’s our fans and God. We’ve been losing this for about eight years. I’m going to go home and cry at Tae’s house. That’s what’s going to happen. This is the biggest honor of my life, other than marrying Jonah Font. I don’t know why I’m surprised because I’ve been asking God for it for a long time.”

Abbey Cone and SACHA, who are also members of CMT Next Women of Country, will join Maddie & Tae on the tour.

2022 “CMT Next Women of Country Tour Presents: All Song No Static Tour” Dates

Sept 15 – Tower Theatre – Oklahoma City, OK*~

Sept 16 – House of Blues – Dallas, TX*~

Sept 17 – House of Blues – Houston, TX*~

Sept 21 – Brighton Music Hall – Boston, MA*~

Sept 22 – The Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY*~

Sept 23 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA*~

Sept 24 – Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD*~

Sept 28 – Moonshine Beach – San Diego, CA*~

Sept 29 – The Roxy – West Hollywood, CA*~

Sept 30 – Club Rodeo Rio – San Jose, CA*~

Oct 1 – Goldfield Trading Post – Roseville, CA*~

Oct 5 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN*~

Oct 6 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA*~

Oct 7 – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall – Huntsville, AL*~

Oct 13 – The Castle Theater – Bloomington, IL~

Oct 14 – The Bluestone – Columbus, OH~

Oct 15 – Elevation at The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI~

*Abbey Cone

~SACHA