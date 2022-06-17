Dan + Shay Talk Kenny Chesney Tour And What It’s Like to Be Country Music’s Unofficial Wedding Singers

Shay Mooney: "We're inspired because we have incredible wives, and we get to write songs and write about what we know."

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney weren’t married when they started Dan + Shay but getting married – Smyers to Abby and Mooney to Hannah – changed their writing and the course of their careers.

Their hit “From the Ground Up” started the trend, then the men’s weddings inspired them to write their hit “Speechless,” which became a multi-week No. 1 hit.

Dan + Shay recently joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to talk about how they became country music’s unofficial wedding singers.

“We always say for our song to be a part of somebody’s wedding, that’s arguably the biggest day of somebody’s life, the biggest moment of somebody’s life,” Smyers said. “For all the great songs that exist in the universe, for them to choose our song, that’s the most surreal thing.”

Mooney agreed: “That’s a very important day in their life,” the singer added. “Arguably the most important day, and to be able to represent that and to be forever linked in that person’s life is really crazy, but it’s appropriate. We write all these songs, and we’re inspired because we have incredible wives, and we get to write songs and write about what we know, and we’re both married, and we know what it is to love.”

