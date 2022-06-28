Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Reveal More Maternity Photos: “Feeling Very Blessed”

Scotty McCreery hopes to bring his future son on tour and shares that he wants to be a present father.

“American Idol” alum Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are gearing up to become parents. The happy couple recently announced that they would be welcoming their first child [a boy] in November.

With the secret officially out, Gabi shared new photos from their exclusive maternity shoot with People. The love birds were photographed in a picturesque field during golden hour. With the sun setting in the horizon – the two posed with the ultrasound, baby cowboy boots, and their fur child Moose.

“Just sharing a few more of our fave new fam pics 🤠❤️” said Gabi in the caption. “Feeling very blessed and thankful for all the kind words this week! We can’t wait to share out little man with y’all 💙”

Friends and family took to the comments to congratulate the couple and to compliment Gabi’s pregnancy glow.

“The dress, the boots, Moose, and all these pictures in general 💙 😍 So happy for you guys and your growing fam! You’re glowing, Gabi,” said a follower. “Beautiful photos and loads of Congratulations to you both. This is super exciting, and it is going to be awesome to see that wee baby bump grow!”

The 28-year-old hitmaker told People that the gender of the baby caught them off guard, as they were expecting to have a girl.

“I was the only boy on both sides of my family, the last McCreery boy out there,” he shared with the publication. “Gabi’s from two sisters in her family, so I just figured it would be a girl. But we got a surprise of a boy.”

While the “Damn Strait” singer is excited to introduce music to his little one, McCreery said he is also looking forward to teaching him how to dominate on a baseball field or navigate a golf course.

’I grew up playing sports, so getting to introduce him to baseball, which was my first love right there with music, and golf are just little things that [will be great],” he declared.

Gabi chimed in to mention that they would also like to explore the world with their future son as well.

“Travel is so much a part of our life that I feel like if we start at a young age, it’ll prepare him a little bit,” she explained.

McCreery did not fail to point out that he wants to be present during his son’s childhood, despite his flourishing music career. Therefore, the country crooner is hoping that his son will feel comfortable and at ease out on the road.

“It might not be every week, and we’ll see how the baby takes to the road life, but it’d be nice, just selfishly, to have Gabi and the baby out there with me. I don’t want to miss anything with him growing up,” he voiced.

Until the baby arrives, McCreery will be hitting major cities nationwide to perform tracks from his 2021 album, “Same Truck.” For upcoming appearances, visit scottymccreery.com.