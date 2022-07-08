Pics: Bachelor Alum and Country Singer Luke Pell is Engaged

The couple are already planning their wedding ceremony, and they don’t want to wait too long – maybe even the end of the year.

Luke Pell is off the market!

The popular Bachelor contest and country singer proposed to girlfriend Amanda Mertz over the weekend while on vacation in Italy.

Pell, who also works in real estate, hired a local group of Italian musicians to play while he got down on one knee and contacted a local florist to help him make the scene even more romantic.

“It feels like a long time coming,” Pell told People. “There’s other points in my life which I thought I was much closer to it. And now, I’m finally there. So [I’m] really excited — and excited about the next season of life.”

The couple’s country music friends chimed in on social media with congratulations.

Runaway June’s Jennifer Wayne wrote: “Awe congrats Luke!!!”

Dan Smyers’ wife Abby Smyers said: “Omgsh! Congrats!!!!!!! So happy for you!”

And Kylie Morgan added: “So happy for you both!!❤️”

Pell and Mertz have been a couple since 2018 minus a break in 2020 that saw them reconcile the same year. From that point, Pell said, they “really started looking at life together.”

“Sometimes our frustrations or our other distractions in life — a career, or things and logistics of life — that don’t align. They push us away,” he said. “And then when you get some distance from somebody, you realize, ‘Wow, I mean, maybe there’s challenges to what we’re doing. Maybe we’re not exactly the same person, but we have way more similarities than we have differences.’ There’s something to be said for that. And that’s what it was for us.”

The couple are already planning their wedding ceremony, and they don’t want to wait too long – maybe even the end of the year.

“We’ve talked about every type of wedding at this point,” he said. “We started talking about a small destination wedding with friends and family and then, we’ve talked about big weddings as well. I think at this point, we are looking at having it in Texas, which is a destination wedding for some people.”

Pell thinks everyone wants to go to Texas and wear a cowboy hat, and says his family has a ranch there, too.

“My mom has been working on having a wedding venue there, actually, for a couple of years,” he said. “So we’re excited about having it there.”

He promises there will be plenty of “The Bachelor” family on the guest list.