Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick Team for New Duet

Two of music's most beloved icons – Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick – are joining for a mega duet on the gospel song "Peace Like a River," that Parton wrote and Warwick's son and manager Damon Elliott produced.

"I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols, Dionne Warwick," Parton said in a statement. "I have loved her since we were younger and getting to sing with her was one of the highlights of my career. I loved that she loved my song, and I loved singing it with her."

The women also filmed a video for "Peace Like a River" in Nashville on Tuesday. The song and video will be released on February 24 on Warwick and Elliott's Kind Music Group label. Elliott directed the video with Nick Pres.

"I so admire Dolly Parton's talent and work ethic," Warwick said in a statement. "I am thrilled to have this opportunity for us to work together."

Elliott said he knew as soon as Parton sent him the song that his mother would want to sing it and that Parton should sing it with her.

"The magic is in the dynamic of the duo, and let me say, with all the chaos in this world, we all need peace and cleansing," he said.

Parton has had an action-packed few months. She was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, co-wrote a novel and accompanying album, "Run Rose Run," released her own line of baking mixes, is featured in greeting cards, put out a new Christmas movie and is even depicted in two new Funko Pops! She has had 26 No. 1 songs, a record for a female artist. She topped Billboard's Christian Airplay Chart for the first time for her Grammy-winning Zach Williams duet "There Was Jesus."

Parton has donated more than 200 million books to children worldwide through her Imagination Library. Her children's book, "Coat of Many Colors," was dedicated to the Library of Congress to honor the Imagination Library's 100 millionth book donation.