Willie Nelson, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won big at the 65th Grammy Awards Sunday night while Luke Combs, Shania Twain and Kacey Musgraves appeared on the primetime telecast on CBS. However, there was plenty of memories made behind the scenes away from the eyes of the general public. CMT rounded up videos of a few of those moments for this story. And those who want to watch The 65th Grammy Awards in its entirety can tune in now on Paramount+.

Meet Molly Tuttle:

The Best New Artist nominee and Best Bluegrass Album winner for "Crooked Tree" told The Recording Academy that being at The Grammys was a "huge milestone" for her and exposed her music and bluegrass to people who may not have been familiar with it before.

"I would never have expected to be in one of the general categories making this album last year," she said.

When Tuttle started her career, she said she "didn't want to be pigeonholed" as "just a bluegrass artist" and wanted to break down genre barriers. But, coming out of the pandemic, she wanted to celebrate, which is how "Crooked Tree" was born.

"Bluegrass is such communal music," she said. "I was just missing my friends. I wanted just to get together and have a jam session."

She said it would be a "dream come true" to hear people playing songs she wrote at bluegrass jams.

Kacey Musgraves: The Lady in Red:

The world watched as Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a performance of "Coal Miner's Daughter" on Lynn's guitar during the In Memoriam segment that honored members of the Grammy community who had passed away since the last show.

But some quick-thinking social media person with the Recording Academy snapped this quick video backstage to show people what the vibe was like behind the scenes.

Ashley McBryde Talks "Flirting" with Her Grammy Trophy:

Ashley McBryde has a budding relationship – with her new Grammy trophy – and she isn't afraid to tell the world.

McBryde said she told the trophy: "I will see you again soon."

"I get to take my pictures with it, and then I have to give it back, but I will see it again soon," she explained.

McBryde won Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Carly Pearce for "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." The win was a first for both artists – and the first time two women had won the category. McBryde said she was already going to have to get a bigger trophy shelf but that her Grammy Award might deserve its own room so it can be properly appreciated.

However, none of it would have happened, she said, if she and Pearce weren't driven to write and sing together. And they had to be brave enough to write the song.

"There was a chance that it was a little too close to home; it was a little soon," McBryde said of "Never Wanted To Be That Girl." "And if we're being honest, it was a little close to home for me, too. But I didn't mind because Carly didn't mind. We just did what feels right. We wrote the song. And that's what happens when you do what feels right."

Shania Twain walks the red carpet – with a red wig and a suit she said was in homage to Harry Styles:

The internet was a twitter when Twain stepped onto the red carpet in a white suit with flared pants adorned with large black spots and an oversized hat. Some people compared her Harris Reed ensemble to a cow, while others called her Cruella De Vil from "101 Dalmatians."

Twain wasn't nominated for anything this year, but she was on hand to present the trophy for Best Country Album, which she won for "The Woman in Me" in 1996. Willie Nelson was named the winner Sunday night but wasn't present to accept, so Twain made a short speech on his behalf.

Luke Combs talks "Going, Going, Gone" backstage before the performance:

Luke Combs always loved and believed in his song "Going, Going, Gone," which he performed at "The Grammy Awards" Sunday night, but he said he never released it as a single because it was a little different than songs he typically put out. However, he thought it was perfect for The Grammy audience.

"I was kind of nervous about putting the song out and seeing what people's reactions were to it," he said. "Maybe a lot of people who have never heard of me or listened to me before kind of get a chance to hear me and go, 'This guy's not so bad,' or something. Gain a couple of fans somehow."

As for if Combs projected he'd be a superstar performing on The Grammy Awards and nominated for a few trophies – no.