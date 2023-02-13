Jason Aldean Announces 2023 HIGHWAY DESPERADO Tour - See The Dates!
Valentine’s Day might be tomorrow, but Jason Aldean’s eyes are on July.
The singer revealed plans for his 2023 HIGHWAY DESPERADO Tour on Monday, and he’s taking Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver with him.
“Highway Desperado Tour, let’s ride! 💥” he wrote on Instagram.
Live Nation will produce the 41-city headlining tour, which launches July 14 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY and makes stops across the U.S. in cities including Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix before concluding in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 28.
“We can finally announce this tour!!” Tenpenny said on Instagram. “We can’t wait to be on the road with @jasonaldean ! This tour is going to freaking rock! Let’s get it! See y’all on the road… tickets go on sale on Friday!”
Aldean has accumulated 27 No. 1 songs, 15 billion streams and sold more than 20 million albums. He is the Academy of Country Music’s Artist of the Decade.
Tickets for Aldean’s 2023 HIGHWAY DESPERADO Tour go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. local time on JasonAldean.com. VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean, a VIP gift item & more, will also be available. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^
Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*
Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater
Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater
Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+
Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
*Already On-Sale
^On-Sale 2/24
+On-Sale 3/3