Jason Aldean Announces 2023 HIGHWAY DESPERADO Tour - See The Dates!

Valentine’s Day might be tomorrow, but Jason Aldean’s eyes are on July.

The singer revealed plans for his 2023 HIGHWAY DESPERADO Tour on Monday, and he’s taking Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver with him.

“Highway Desperado Tour, let’s ride! 💥” he wrote on Instagram.

Live Nation will produce the 41-city headlining tour, which launches July 14 at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, NY and makes stops across the U.S. in cities including Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix before concluding in Tampa at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 28.

“We can finally announce this tour!!” Tenpenny said on Instagram. “We can’t wait to be on the road with @jasonaldean ! This tour is going to freaking rock! Let’s get it! See y’all on the road… tickets go on sale on Friday!”

Aldean has accumulated 27 No. 1 songs, 15 billion streams and sold more than 20 million albums. He is the Academy of Country Music’s Artist of the Decade.

Tickets for Aldean’s 2023 HIGHWAY DESPERADO Tour go on sale Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m. local time on JasonAldean.com. VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, an invitation to the Jason Aldean VIP Lounge, pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A session with Jason Aldean, a VIP gift item & more, will also be available. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

HIGHWAY DESPERADO 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 14 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sat Jul 15 – Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre

Sun Jul 16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

Fri Jul 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Thu Jul 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion^

Fri Jul 28 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sat Jul 29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Fri Aug 04 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Sat Aug 05 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 06 – Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Thu Aug 10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri Aug 11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Fri Aug 18 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

Sat Aug 19 – Welch, MN – Treasure Island Amphitheater*

Thu Aug 24 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sat Aug 26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater

Thu Sep 07 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 08 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Sep 09 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 16 –Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Thu Sep 21 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 22 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Sat Sep 23 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 28 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Sep 29 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 30 – San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Thu Oct 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Fri Oct 06 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Sat Oct 07 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Oct 12 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Fri Oct 13 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Sat Oct 14 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Oct 19 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sat Oct 21 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Fri Oct 27 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat Oct 28 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*Already On-Sale

^On-Sale 2/24