YOUR FAVORITE CMT SHOWS ARE ON PARAMOUNT+
Try Paramount+ for Free
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Sessions
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Crossroads
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
CMT Defining
CMT Documentary Films
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Presents The Judds: Love Is Alive - The Final Concert
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Sessions
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
CMT Shop
CMT Summer Sessions
FRIDAYS 9/8C
FRIDAYS 9/8C
Country music's hottest stars deliver the perfect soundtrack for your summer as they debut new songs and reprise old classics live by the lake at Southall in Franklin, TN.
Watch Latest Episode
Latest Episode
39:29
S1 • E2
Chris Janson
Chris Janson shares stories about his early career and collaborating with Dolly Parton between performances of hits like "Good Vibes," "Buy Me a Boat," and more.
07/14/2023
39:29
S1 • E1
Tanya Tucker
Country mainstay Tanya Tucker performs songs and shares stories from her decades-long career, including her studio sessions with Brandi Carlile.
07/07/2023
About
Follow