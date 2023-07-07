CMT Summer Sessions
Jordan Davis
Season 1 E 5 • 08/04/2023
Jordan Davis talks about bass fishing at dawn, his first summer job in Shreveport and fatherhood in between performances of "Almost Maybes," "Singles You Up" "Take It from Me" and more.
S1 • E1CMT Summer SessionsTanya Tucker
Country mainstay Tanya Tucker performs songs and shares stories from her decades-long career, including her studio sessions with Brandi Carlile.
07/07/2023
S1 • E2CMT Summer SessionsChris Janson
Chris Janson shares stories about his early career and collaborating with Dolly Parton between performances of hits like "Good Vibes," "Buy Me a Boat," and more.
07/14/2023
S1 • E3CMT Summer SessionsBreland
Breland shares stories about summers in New Jersey and family road trips in between performances of "Cowboy Don't," "Here for It," "Natural," "Cross Country" and more.
07/22/2023
S1 • E4CMT Summer SessionsSummer Jams
Lee Brice, Ashley McBryde, Breland, Tanya Tucker and Chris Janson perform covers of their ultimate songs of the summer, including honky-tonk hits and pop-country jams.
07/28/2023
08/04/2023
S1 • E6CMT Summer SessionsLee Brice
Lee Brice reminisces about childhood memories in the South Carolina sun, shares why he loves summer shows and performs "Hard to Love," "I Don’t Dance" and more.
08/11/2023
S1 • E7CMT Summer Sessions90s
Tanya Tucker, Chris Janson, Lee Brice, Breland and Ashley McBryde perform covers of classic 90s hits like "Down on the Farm," "Strawberry Wine," "Maybe It Was Memphis" and more.
08/18/2023
