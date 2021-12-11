The Last Cowboy
The Last Cowboy chronicles the lives of riders in the high-stakes sport of horse reining, culminating in a record-setting million-dollar competition.
Season 2
- All Videos
- Highlight
- 01:33HighlightS2What to Look for in the Cactus Reining ClassicTaylor Sheridan breaks down what the judges want to see in terms of speed, control, stops and spins in order to win one of just 10 coveted spots in the upcoming 2021 Run for a Million.11/12/2021
- 04:48HighlightS2The Runoff for a MillionKole Price and Shawn Flarida compete in a runoff for the top prize, and all the riders reflect on this year's competition.12/17/2021