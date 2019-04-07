The Last Cowboy

The Runoff for a Million

Season 2 • 12/17/2021

Kole Price and Shawn Flarida compete in a runoff for the top prize, and all the riders reflect on this year's competition.

The Last Cowboy
It's Anybody's Game

Ginger's confident Craig can beat his skilled competitors, including the formidable Andrea, the not-always-confident Matt Mills and Abby, who recently broke up with Casey Deary.
07/04/2019
The Last Cowboy
Victory Lap Times Two

Craig and Cade agree to put their horses' safety first and forgo a runoff, making them the 2019 cochampions.
08/28/2019
The Last CowboyS2
What to Look for in the Cactus Reining Classic

Taylor Sheridan breaks down what the judges want to see in terms of speed, control, stops and spins in order to win one of just 10 coveted spots in the upcoming 2021 Run for a Million.
11/12/2021
The Last CowboyS2
