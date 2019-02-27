shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Pluto TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
shows
CMT Campfire Sessions
CMT Crossroads
CMT Documentary Films
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Storytellers
CMT Summer Camp: Little Big Town
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team
Skyville Live
CMT Music Awards
All Shows
Full Episodes
Pluto TV
TV Schedule
Live TV
Music
CMT Artists of the Year
CMT Crossroads
CMT Hot 20 Countdown
CMT Music Awards
CMT Music 12 Pack Countdown
CMT Next Women of Country
Music Videos
Let Freedom Sing!
CMT Music Hub
news
Lauren Alaina Appreciates the 60s
02/27/2019
Lauren Alaina reveals why she'd like to go back in time and live in the 1960s and shares her excitement about hitting the road with Blake Shelton and more stars.
More
Watching
Interview
00:57
Lauren Alaina Appreciates the 60s
Lauren Alaina reveals why she'd like to go back in time and live in the 1960s and shares her excitement about hitting the road with Blake Shelton and more stars.
02/27/2019