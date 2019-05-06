Stars Show Off Their 2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

06/05/2019

Country music icons Carrie Underwood, Jordan Davis, Clare Dunn and Brantley Gilbert chat about their outfits and personal style on the 2019 CMT Music Awards red carpet.

More

Watching

Red Carpet
02:53

Stars Show Off Their 2019 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Looks

Country music icons Carrie Underwood, Jordan Davis, Clare Dunn and Brantley Gilbert chat about their outfits and personal style on the 2019 CMT Music Awards red carpet.
06/05/2019