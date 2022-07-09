shows
shows
news
Get to Know Lily Rose
09/07/2022
Next Women of Country 2022 inductee Lily Rose talks about which classic artist inspired her to make music, explains her songwriting process and performs her track "In My Drinks."
More
Watching
Exclusive
02:59
CMT's Next Women of Country 2022
Get to Know Lily Rose
Next Women of Country 2022 inductee Lily Rose talks about which classic artist inspired her to make music, explains her songwriting process and performs her track "In My Drinks."
09/07/2022
Interview
00:45
CMT's Next Women of Country 2022
Kylie Morgan Is Ready to "Break Things"
Kylie Morgan, with her indie-pop-with-a-twang sound, is having an incredible year and joins the 2020 Next Women of Country class as she gets ready to release her first single.
01/23/2020
1 Video
Trailer
00:30
Country Salutes a Superstar on CMT Giants: Vince Gill
The stars of country come out in full force to pay homage to a modern legend on CMT Giants: Vince Gill, premiering Friday, September 16, at 9/8c.
09/08/2022