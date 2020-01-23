Hit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"

01/23/2020

Tanya Tucker recalls how Brandi Carlile helped her complete her 2019 hit "Bring My Flowers Now" and explains how she found the right horse for the song's music video.

More

Watching

Interview
03:30

Hit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"

Tanya Tucker recalls how Brandi Carlile helped her complete her 2019 hit "Bring My Flowers Now" and explains how she found the right horse for the song's music video.
01/23/2020
You may also like1 Video
Trailer
00:15

CMT StorytellersS1
Darius Rucker Shines on the CMT Storytellers Stage

Listen to one of country's most distinctive voices sing his heart out on CMT Storytellers: Darius Rucker, premiering Wednesday, August 31 at 10/9c.
08/19/2022