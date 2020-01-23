shows
news
Hit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
01/23/2020
Tanya Tucker recalls how Brandi Carlile helped her complete her 2019 hit "Bring My Flowers Now" and explains how she found the right horse for the song's music video.
Interview
03:30
Hit Story: Tanya Tucker - "Bring My Flowers Now"
Tanya Tucker recalls how Brandi Carlile helped her complete her 2019 hit "Bring My Flowers Now" and explains how she found the right horse for the song's music video.
01/23/2020
