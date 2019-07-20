Sweetest Summer Celebration: Maddie & Tae's Guide to Summer

07/20/2019

Maddie & Tae chat with Katie Cook about their upcoming summer plans, including enjoying their favorite flavors from the DQ Summer Blizzard Treat Menu and soaking up the sun.

